$118 Million in Bids at Stake as Greensboro Awaits NCAA Decision on HB2 Repeal

GREENSBORO, NC -- While the state of North Carolina awaits the NCAA decision on lawmakers' decision to repeal HB2, the City of Greensboro is taking action.

The NCAA has already stated that it won't consider any bids for sporting events in North Carolina for the next five years unless HB2 is repealed.

The City of Greensboro has placed bids for 55 NCAA events totaling $118 million dollar economic impact for the city, according to Henri Fourrier with the Greensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Fourrier says the city wouldn't get all those events, but with the NCAA deadline looming, he says the city might not have a chance for any of them.

Right now, Fourrier is in California trying to recruit new sporting events to come to the area.

But he says HB2 has affected his ability to negotiate.

"This whole issue has affected our reputation and our image to cause other groups to not want to come either," said Fourrier. "So, it's been a huge ripple effect."

Fourrier says the City of Greensboro has already missed out on $35 million dollars worth of NCAA events due to HB2.

It's still unclear if the NCAA plans to accept any bids for sporting events from North Carolina.

