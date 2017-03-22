12 Displaced After Winston-Salem Apartment Fire

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- The Winston-Salem Fire Department says 12 people have been displaced after an apartment fire.

According to the department's twitter account, crews were on scene of the fire on Cash Drive just before 11:00 pm. They say no one was injured and the fire is now out, but 12 people have been displaced. They also say the Red Cross is helping those impacted.

Apartment fire at 3621 Cash Dr. fire attack in progress. #wsfire .120 pic.twitter.com/fbErss6X94 — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) March 23, 2017

WFMY News 2 called to ask whether or not they had determined what started the fire and officials say the cause is still under investigation.

© 2017 WFMY-TV