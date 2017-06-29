12-Year-Old Boy Hit By Car In Burlington: Police

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- A 12-year-old boy is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Burlington on Thursday.

The accident happened around 3 p.m. at North Mebane Street and South Beaumont Avenue.

Police say the boy tried to cross the street in an area not marked as a crosswalk when a car hit him.

According to Assistant Chief Verdeck with Burlington Police, the woman driving tried stopping her car but it was too late. He says she did have a green light when the crash happened.

Police say the boy was awake and talking to paramedics in the ambulance.

Verdeck says he does not expect charges to be filed.

