13-Year-Old Dies In Virginia ATV Crash: Police

PTIISYLVANIA, VA - A 13-year-old died after an ATV he was riding in crashed into a tree, according to Virginia State Police.

Police said two teenagers were driving a 2009 Yamaha ATV on a private gravel driveway. The ATV then ran off the side of the road and hit a tree.

Christopher Andrew Bowden, the passenger, was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene. Police have not released the condition of the driver.

Police also said that charges are still pending as the crash remains under investigation.

