13-Year-Old Girl Hit, Killed While Crossing I-40 in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Troopers say a 13-year-old girl died after a driver hit her while she crossing I-40 with her friend Saturday evening.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes near Peters Creek Parkway.

Sgt. B.G. Jones says 13-year-old Nevashia Mitchell and her friend were crossing the interstate to go to a store.

Jones says a driver traveling in the middle lane saw one of the girls, but did not see Mitchell. The driver didn't have enough time to slow down, and hit Mitchell.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 12-year-old girl was not hurt.

No charges will be filed on the driver.

