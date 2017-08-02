14 Arrested After Record Month For Overdoses For NC County

Hydrocodone and acetaminophen tablets, also marketed as Vicodin, are among the powerful opioid drugs that, when mixed with commonly used sedatives, can lead to fatal overdoses. ISTOCKPHOTO (Photo: WFMY, assignmentdesk)

BAYBORO, NC - One coastal North Carolina county had a record number of drug overdoses in June that resulted in over a dozen arrests in July.

WNCT reports the Pamlico County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged 14 with narcotics-related offenses. The suspects included four women and 10 men from age 19 to 65.

Several are facing cocaine charges while at least two are facing charges related to heroin, officials said.

In July, deputies investigated citizen complaints, conducted controlled narcotics purchases, executed search warrants and performed proactive patrols near where complaints were received. The sheriff's office found the suspects while investigating the overdoses.

