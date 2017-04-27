14-Year-Old Boy Charged With Rape at High Point Middle School

HIGH POINT — The High Point Police Department has charged a 14-year-old boy from Welborn Middle School with Second Degree Rape.
Due to the age of the boy, no other details are being released. The incident is still under investigation.
Earlier this month, an investigation report showed that a minor reported they were sexually assaulted at school during dismissal. The assault was reported on April 7. Welborn principal Naquita Brewington-McCormick was suspended on April 11.
Brewington-McCormick is not being investigated as a suspect in the assault, according to High Point police.
