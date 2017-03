Isaiah Terry (GCSO)

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office says they have found Isaiah Terry and he is safe.

The Sheriff's Office was looking for Terry, a previously missing 14-year-old boy who attends Eastern Guilford Middle School.

