15 People Displaced After Durham Apartment Complex Fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire at a Durham apartment complex displaced more than a dozen residents on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The fire was reported just before 3 p.m. at 100 Cascade Falls Lane, according to a news release from Durham fire officials.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy flames coming from the front of a three-story apartment building at Falls Pointe at The Park apartments, officials said.

The fire, which damaged six apartment units, was extinguished by 3:40 p.m. and no one was hurt.

Fire officials said ten adults and five children were displaced by the blaze.

The American Red Cross has been called to assist those residents.

Officials said the fire started on a second-floor balcony and then spread to the third floor and attic.

The cause of the fire was related to either an electric smoker or the extension cord supplying power to it and was an accident, officials said.

