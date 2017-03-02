WFMY
Close

15 Things You Don't Know About Cheerwine As It Celebrates 100

What You Don't Know About Cheerwine

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 9:13 PM. EST March 02, 2017

SALISBURY, N.C. -- Cheerwine is a North Carolina staple just like barbecue. This year, Cheerwine will celebrate its 100th, but how much do you really know about the bubbly red drink?

A look at 15 things you might not know about Cheerwine:

  • Cheerwine is made, bottled, and manufactured in Salisbury, N.C.
  • L.D. Peeler concocted the soft drink in 1917
  • It was created amid a sugar shortage in WWI
  • It has also shipped its soft drink overseas for soldiers to enjoy as a “taste from home” since at least WWII
  • The “wine” part of Cheerwine’s name comes from its burgundy color
  • Cheerwine is still a family owned business with L.D.’s great-grandson leading the company
  • The syrup formula remains a guarded secret
  • Christmas season in the Carolinas means Cheerwine punch
  • Food Lion even sells Cheerwine Sherbert ice cream
  • Krispy Kreme has also sold Cheerwine doughnuts
  • You can enjoy Cheerwine Kreme Soda which is Krispy Kreme inspired
  • Cheerwine is often the number one or two brands sold at BBQ restaurants
  • You can find Cheerwine food recipes on its website
  • Cheerwine is celebrating its Centennial with 7 commemorative cans and a chance to win $100. 500 cans will be randomly placed in cases around stores.
  • Cheerwine is throwing a 100th birthday party for the community on May 20

(© 2017 WFMY)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories