15 Things You Don't Know About Cheerwine As It Celebrates 100

Cheerwine celebrates 100 this year! (Photo: Custom)

SALISBURY, N.C. -- Cheerwine is a North Carolina staple just like barbecue. This year, Cheerwine will celebrate its 100th, but how much do you really know about the bubbly red drink?

A look at 15 things you might not know about Cheerwine:

Cheerwine is made, bottled, and manufactured in Salisbury, N.C.

L.D. Peeler concocted the soft drink in 1917

It was created amid a sugar shortage in WWI

It has also shipped its soft drink overseas for soldiers to enjoy as a “taste from home” since at least WWII

The “wine” part of Cheerwine’s name comes from its burgundy color

Cheerwine is still a family owned business with L.D.’s great-grandson leading the company

The syrup formula remains a guarded secret

Christmas season in the Carolinas means Cheerwine punch

Food Lion even sells Cheerwine Sherbert ice cream

Krispy Kreme has also sold Cheerwine doughnuts

You can enjoy Cheerwine Kreme Soda which is Krispy Kreme inspired

Cheerwine is often the number one or two brands sold at BBQ restaurants

You can find Cheerwine food recipes on its website

Cheerwine is celebrating its Centennial with 7 commemorative cans and a chance to win $100. 500 cans will be randomly placed in cases around stores.

Cheerwine is throwing a 100th birthday party for the community on May 20

(© 2017 WFMY)