NC Teen Arrested, Charged With Murder of College Athlete on Father's Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – There has been a major break in the mysterious murder of a college baseball player.

On Friday, a 15-year-old was charged with killing Zach Finch.

Detectives say the two met through a popular mobile app to sell a phone.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department did not release the suspect’s name because of his age, but they say he has been taken to a juvenile detention facility.

It’s shedding some light on the mysterious murder that happened in June.

The unanswered questions stemming from the murder only grew with emotional words from Zach Finch’s brother, Nicholas.

“The kid didn’t have an enemy in the world,” said Nicholas.

That highlighted one of the big questions: Who would kill the star baseball player? Now, there’s a shocking revelation. Police say the murderer was a stranger who was only 15 years old. Their connection was the 'LetGo' app. Finch planned to buy a cell phone.

“He arrived at the pre-determined location and unfortunately, during the transaction was shot and killed,” says Captain Chris Dozier, with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department. “We are still looking at one or two more suspects in this case.”

Finch, from Florida, had a full ride baseball scholarship at the University of Cumberlands in Kentucky.

The case now has police reminding people to meet strangers in public places.

“This application has been used quite frequently in the past couple years to set up robberies,” says Captain Chris Dozier.

However, police say people working at Letgo helped in the investigation, as Zach’s family patiently awaited justice.

“He was a team player, he always motivated everyone around him,” said his brother, Nicholas.

Police say it remains an ongoing and active investigation. They say they will provide updates as more information becomes available.



