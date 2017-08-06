16-Year-Old Girl Killed After Gun Shots In Danville, Virginia

(Photo: Thinkstock)

DANVILLE, VA -- Danville Police in Virginia are investigating the death of a 16-year-old girl.

Shortly before 3:00 am Sunday morning officers responded to calls of shots fired in the area of Paxton St. Within minutes a 16-year-old female arrived at Danville Regional Medical Center by personal vehicle. She was suffering from apparent gunshot injuries and was pronounced dead by medical staff shortly after arrival.

The body will be sent to the Medical Examiner's Office in Roanoke for an autopsy. The victim's name will not be released at this time due to her age. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Danville Crimestoppers at (434) 793-0000, the Danville Police Department at (434) 799-6508, or via our crime tips line on your computer at crimetips@danvilleva.gov.

© 2017 WFMY-TV