16-Year-Old Teen Asks To Pray For NC Police Officer

Brad Potter (L), Caleb Turner (R).

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- While altercations between police and African Americans over the last several years have gotten plenty of attention, there are many powerful, positive moments as well. One of those took place a few weeks ago here in the Queen City. It wasn't your typical interaction between a 24-year-old police officer and a 16-year-old boy, but it made such an impact on both of them that they wanted to share their story.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer Brad Potter reunited today with 10th grader Caleb Turner. The first time they met, Potter was in his car at a gas station doing paperwork.

"And he comes over to my window and says can I pray for you?" Potter said.

In his post on Facebook, Potter wrote "To be honest, I was pretty stunned. It was not what I was expecting. I stammered out an 'Of course.' And I sat there, in a bit of awe at the heart of this young man. To go up to a complete stranger and ask to pray for them... What an amazing act of pure kindness."

Turner is a student at Northside Christian Academy and was at the same gas station filling up the car he's finally able to drive.

"I wanted to share Jesus with him," Turner said. "I didn't know if he was a believer or not, but I thought doing something like this might make someone's day a little better."

Potter got out of his car and the two prayed together.

"Walked over to his father, spoke to his father a little bit where we took the iconic photo and I told his father you raised an incredible young man," Potter said.

Turner's kind gesture inspired Potter to share the story on Facebook, because he wants others to see that these moments in the community do happen and it's part of why he became a police officer.

"I don't think it gets any more kind than that I don't think it gets any more pure than that," Potter said.

Turner says he never did it for all of this attention. He's just glad he could do something nice for someone else.

"It was awesome," Turner said. "It's a great feeling to have."

Turner's wrote in his post, "It takes a world, to change the world. And with people like Caleb out there in this world, I know we can do it."

