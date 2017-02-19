17-Year-Old Hiker Falls 40 Feet At Hanging Rock State Park

DANBURY, NC - Park rangers say a 17-year-old fell at least 40 feet while hiking at Hanging Rock State Park Saturday evening.

Greg Collins from Stokes County EMS said they got the call around 6:30 p.m. When they got to the park it took about 30 minutes to get to the teen.

Once they found him, Collins said it took two hours to rig high angle ropes and to provide emergency care to get him off the mountain.

The teen is now at Baptist Hospital in critical condition with multiple traumatic injuries, according to Collins.

