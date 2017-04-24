19-Year-Old Dies In Surry County Wreck: Highway Patrol

Highway Patrol car (Photo: WFMY, WFMY)

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. -- A young man died in a single-car wreck just outside Dobson, Highway Patrol said Monday.

The crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. Troopers say 19-year-old Logan Estrada was driving on Caves Mills Road when he went left of the center line and crashed into some trees.

Highway Patrol says Estrada wasn't wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from his car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway Patrol Sergeant Mike Smith says Estrada was speeding when he wrecked. Troopers do not believe weather was a factor because it was not raining at the time of the crash.

The speed limit in the area is 35 mph.

