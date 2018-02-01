WFMY
194K Alstyle Infant Bodysuits Recalled, Pose A Choking Hazard To Babies

Carrie Hodgin, WFMY 8:51 PM. EST February 01, 2018

More than 194,000 Alstyle Infant Bodysuits are being recalled. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the snaps on the crotch of the bodysuits can detach posing a choking hazard to young children.

The bodysuits are 100-percent cotton, short-sleeved, and were sold in black, blue, pink, and white. 
The bodysuits were sold in sizes 6M, 12M and 18M. “Alstyle” and “Made in Mexico” are printed on the neck label and “CAT – # – J” is printed on a white label sewn into the left inside seam.

The CPSC has received one report of the snaps detaching from the suits. The infant bodysuits were sold at wholesale and screen printers nationwide and online at www.alstyle.com 

You’ll need to contact Alstyle for instructions on returning the recalled bodysuits free of cost and to receive a $10 Alstyle gift card per bodysuit. You can also call the company at 877-562-1499. 

