$1M FEMA Grant To Help Winston-Salem Prepare For Terror Attacks

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The City of Winston-Salem is taking every step to help prepare against terrorist attacks.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awarded the city a $1.87 million grant for additional planning and training. The grant money will allow city leaders and emergency responders to develop and practice a regional approach for responding to a coordinated terrorist attack.

It will also help emergency officials respond to gaps in safety resources for responding to a terrorist attack. The gaps were discovered during a training session for safety officials at FEMA’s training facility in Emmitsburg, MD in 2014.

The money will also be used to help pay for a region-wide series of training exercises to practice the response plan.

Winston-Salem was the fifth-largest grant overall and the largest that was awarded to a local government. It was also among 29 grants totaling $35.9 million to state, regional, and local governments.

Mayor Allen Joines said, “Ensuring that our citizens are safe and as fully protected as possible during these times of terrorist attacks and other violence is the highest calling of a local government. I am very pleased that Winston-Salem was chosen to receive this grant that will allow us to take our planning to an even higher level.”

