2-Alarm Fire Displaces 41 in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex near New Bern Avenue in eastern Raleigh on Thursday night.

The fire was brought under control after 9 p.m. Fire officials said 41 people had been displaced. The Red Cross is assisting at least 29 people who have been displaced by the fire.

Officials don’t yet know how the fire started, but Raleigh police are interviewing people about the fire, including some who have been taken back to the police station to speak with detectives.

Crews were called out to the fire, which is at the Pines of Ashton apartment complex on Calumet Avenue near WakeMed Raleigh Medical Park, at about 7:15 p.m. Neighbors said the fire appeared to have started on the third floor of one of several buildings in the complex.

That building houses 12 apartments, half of which had major damage, officials said.

Firefighters asked people to evacuate building’s in the complex.

“(They were) just trying to get everybody out as quickly as possible,” said Xavir McCullers. “A lot of kids — like my nephew, for instance — he was inside there. My sister and family was visiting.”

McCullers said the fire alarms didn’t go off, but that he was instead alerted to the blaze by neighbors who went door to door, making sure everyone got out. His family left with nothing, leaving behind wallets, car keys and the wheelchair used by his grandmother, who had just had surgery, he said.

McCullers lives in the building that caught fire. Residents from other buildings in the complex were evacuated, but said they had more time to gather their belongings as they left.

“I’m not sure how long we’re going to be gone for, they didn’t tell us anything,” said evacuee Hsia Veras. “But they just said, ‘Pack a bag and just leave as soon as possible.’ So we rushed, hurried packed a bag and got out of there.”

