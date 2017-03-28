2 Bodies Found In NC House Fire

2 Bodies found after house fire in NC. Pic. WNCT (Photo: Custom)

AULANDER, N.C. – Fire crews are investigating after two bodies were found in a home that caught fire.

According to WNCT, the fire started around 2:00 a.m. at a two-story building. A barn and another building also caught on fire.

It happened on Charles Taylor Road, east of Lewiston Woodville according to fire crews.

No other information has been released at this time.

