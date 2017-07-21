2 Child Drownings, 2 Near-Drownings in Past 3 Weeks in Guilford Co.

United States. Underwater view in a swimming pool. United States. Underwater view in a swimming pool. (Photo: 27598.000000 Tim Laman, Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Two families are mourning their children because of drownings that happened in the past three weeks.

The Guilford County Child Fatality Prevention Team says a 3 and 15-year-old drowned in swimming pools in Guilford County.

CFPT says additionally, a 2 and 3-year-old nearly drowned in separate incidents.

Drowning is the leading cause of injury-related death among children ages 1-4 in the U.S. and the third leading cause of injury-related death for children under 18 in North Carolina.

In the past year, CFPT says five people have drowned and two people have nearly drowned in Guilford County.

CFPT has these tips to keep kids safe in and around water:

1. Give kids your undivided attention. Actively watch them around water, without distraction.

2. Use the water watcher strategy. When there are several adults present and children are swimming, assign one parent to watch the kids for a certain amount of time (such as every 15 minutes) then rotate.

3. Teach kids not to swim alone.

4. Wear life jackets.

5. Learn CPR.

6. Have the appropriate equipment. A fence 4-feet in height should surround the pool on all sides and the gate should be self-closing and self-latching.

7. Be extra careful around pool drains.

Copyright 2017 WFMY