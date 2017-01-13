2 Dogs Die In Winston-Salem House Fire Caused By Space Heater

(Photo: Derek Dammann, Custom)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Two dogs died in a house fire caused by a space heater, Winston-Salem fire officials said Friday.

Firefighters were called to an accidental fire on Thurmond Street this morning around 10 a.m.

Battalion Chief Darin Needham says a family of four was displaced from the home. The family was not home at the time of the fire.

Chief Needham says the fire caused more than $40,000 in damage. Firefighters aren't sure if the home can be salvaged.

The Red Cross is helping the family with a place to stay.

