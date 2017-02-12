2 Greensboro Houses Catch Fire Minutes Apart

Mobile home fire on Creekridge Road this morning. Busy morning for the @GSOFireDept (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, NC -- It was a busy morning for the Greensboro Fire Department on Sunday after reports of an apartment and mobile home fire came in minutes apart.

The first reported fire was on the 700 block of Creekridge Road. Officials said a mobile home had caught on fire around 11:40 a.m.

The second reported fire was on the 500 block of Logan Street. The apartment fire was called in around 11:45 a.m.

With both fires officials said there are no injuries, and the cause of the fires is still unknown.

