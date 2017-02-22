1 Killed After Head-On Crash In Asheboro: Highway Patrol

ASHEBORO, NC - Highway Patrol Trooper Christopher Knox says one person was killed in a head-on crash in Asheboro Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on Highway 42 near Miles Moffitt Road shortly before noon.

Randolph County 911 Communications says two cars were involved and there were other injuries. The extent of those injuries are not known at this time.

