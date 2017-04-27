2 Injured After Helicopter Crashes Into NC Home

Two people were injured when a helicopter crashed in Catawba County, officials said.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. -- Two people were injured in a helicopter crash near Newton in Catawba County Thursday, officials said.

Witnesses told Highway Patrol that the chopper spun three times before the engine appeared to stop and it crashed beside a home on McKay Road. It appears the helicopter came down very close to a home, and the roof has minor damage.

Authorities say the chopper was performing survey work for a new gas line in the area.

Officials say the pilot is in serious condition and was airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center for further evaluation. A passenger in the helicopter was taken to a local hospital and is being evaluated, officials told NBC Charlotte.

