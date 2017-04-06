2 Teen Girls Die After Falling From Myrtle Beach Hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police say two teenage girls died Wednesday after apparent falls from a floor of a motel near 2nd Avenue North.

According to Lt. Joey Crosby with the department, officers were called to Camelot By The Sea, located at 2000 North Ocean Boulevard, at 3:46 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they discovered two people deceased from apparent falls from one of the hotel floors. Lt. Crosby could not release at this time from which floor the individuals fell.

The identification of the two deceased has not been released. However, Horry County Coroner Robert Edge says the two who died were 16- and 17-year-old girls.

Myrtle Beach police continue to investigate the two deaths, and cannot say at this time if either or both deaths are suspicious.

Stay connected 24/7: Download the WFMY News 2 App

Horry County Schools spokeswoamn Teal Britton confirmed in a statement Thursday the two teen girls were students at Myrtle Beach High School.

Counselors will be at the school Thursday to help classmates cope with the news, Britton said.

“The principal, John Washburn, along with his staff and a crisis response team of additional counselors, are very involved following the protocols of notification and addressing to the needs of students as they process the shocking and heartbreaking news about the loss of two classmates,” Britton wrote in the release.

Britton also said Washburn would address the media Thursday afternoon “to provide comments about today and how the school family is coping with the loss. He will also be able to share some information about the students’ involvement with school activities.”

A a memorial service for the two girls who died has not been planned. However, Britton said the school typically allows “the students in a school to plan memorial services or tributes to honor their peers. This helps as a part of the healing process.”

Copyright 2017 WFMY