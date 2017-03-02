16 Die From The Flu Within A Week In NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed 16 flu-related deaths last week.

The information on the sixteen deaths were in accordance with information submitted by providers to the North Carolina Division of Public Health.

The 16 flu-related deaths occurred between February 19 and February 25.

The Center for Disease Control says 63 individuals have died from flu-related deaths in North Carolina so far this season, which began on October 2, 2016.

Flu symptoms include a 100-degree Fahrenheit fever, cough and/or sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headaches, body aches, chills, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, and/or diarrhea.

(© 2017 WCNC)