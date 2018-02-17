WFMY
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

18 School Shootings This Year? That's Misleading

How many school shootings have their been this year? The number you hear may be a bit misleading.

Stan Chambers, WTSP 1:34 PM. EST February 17, 2018

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. - The headlines are misleading.

Many news outlets reported that Wednesday's tragedy in Parkland is the country's 18th school shooting this year.

The number comes from Everytown For Gun Safety, a non-profit that uses research to reduce gun violence and is known for their school shooting tally.

But their number isn't indicative of how school shootings are typically defined.

Some examples from their map:

  • A bullet hit a window and file cabinet at a Seattle high school. No shooter was found and no one was injured.
  • A school resource officer in Minnesota was talking to a group of third graders while sitting on a bench when one of the students pulled the trigger of his gun, which was in the holster. No one was injured.
  • A Winston-Salem State student dies after being shot on Wake Forest's campus at a venue called the 'Barn'.

When taking away instances where no one was hurt, there's eight examples. 

But when excluding incidents with intentional injuries, including suicides and shootings not involving students (following a Washington Post article challenging their inclusion of a suicide outside a closed Michigan school, the group reduced their number to 17), there's four left:

  • A student in Texas aimed at one student, but ended up hitting another.
  • Two Maryland teenagers were arguing in a parking lot when shots were fired.
  • In Kentucky, a 15-year-old opened fire on other students, killing two and injuring several.
  • Wednesday's shooting in Parkland, Fla.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WTSP-TV

WFMY

10 Ways Schools, Parents and Communities Can Prevent School Shootings

WFMY

Florida school shooting victims remembered as 'hero,' 'baby girl,' sweet angel'

WFMY

Like Her Grandfather Did in 1949, Fla. Shooting Survivor Hid in Closet

WFMY

Florida school shooting suspect will plead guilty if death penalty is not an option

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories