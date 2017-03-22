19K Polaris ATVs Recalled Due To Fire Danger

All 2015 and 2016 Sportsman 850 and 1000 model ATVs are included in the recall.

Polaris is recalling 19,000 of its all-terrain vehicles after more than 47 customers reported fires.

All 2015 and 2016 Sportsman 850 and 1000 model ATVs are included in the recall.

The company says the right side panel heat shield on these models can melt.

Eight hundred customers have reached out to Polaris in regards to the panel issue.

If you own one of these vehicles, you can click here.

© 2017 KUSA-TV