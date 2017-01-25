2 Test: How Many Servings Are In Mio Water Flavoring

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Mio water enhancer says right on the bottle that you get 24 servings with each one being about half a teaspoon of product. But recently some consumers have said online they don't feel like they are getting what they were promised. So let's put it to the test.

We've got a brand new bottle, a half a teaspoon measuring spoon and 24 cups. The bottle only filled 21 of the 24 cups. To be fair we tested two more bottles. Each one only filled 19 of the 24 promised servings.

Look closer at the bottle, it all goes back to that 1/2 teaspoon. There’s a wavy line in front of it. That means about - not exactly 1/2 teaspoon...it could be more or less. But flip over the bottle and there is more fine print saying a severing size is actually 2 milliliters- about half a teaspoon.

2 Wants To Know checked the math, there are 24 of these 2 milliliter servings. But 2 milliliters does not equal half a teaspoon. 2.5 milliliters does.

2 Wants To Know reached out to the makers of Mio multiple times over e-mail - their preferred way to be contacted. We haven't heard back with a comment.

