2 Test: Hydro Mousse Liquid Lawn

GREENSBORO, NC – You know what they say, “the grass is always greener on the other side”. Maybe it’s because your neighbor is using a special product. Hmmmm.



2WTK tested Hydro Mousse Liquid Lawn with the help of one of our IT guys. “This, is my domain," says Kevin Lipford. But his domain has an issue. In fact, all 240 square feet of his domain has the issue.

"I can't get anything to grow in this part of my yard. The problem is this is a real shaded area and this tree doesn't let the sun get to it very much."



After trying product after product, home hack after home hack, he heard an infomercial claiming it can work in any climate "Hot. Cold. Shaded. Sunny. So we’ll see if it works." Hydro Mousse Liquid Lawn is about $20.

Kevin followed the directions and added the desired amount of seed and mousse additive to the bottle. He sprayed it evenly and rapidly four feet from the ground.” And then…

He waited. The product claims to have some seed growth within 7-14 days. You can mow it when the grass is 3-inches. But after well over a one month, the grass just wasn't coming in like it should.

“All in all, I wasn't really that impressed with it.” 2WTK checked and most people on the review site, Bright Reviews also didn’t recommend the product.

