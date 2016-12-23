2 Test: Yeti Vs. Ozark

GREENSBORO, N.C. - One of the hottest gifts this year needs a steaming pot of coffee to be tested out. We filled up the 20 ounce Yeti which sales for $29.99 and the cheaper 20 ounce Ozark we bought for $6.74. And we set both tumblers outside in the cold sticking in thermometers to check the temperature every 30 minutes.

The two brands cooled off at basically the same speed with yeti barely edging out Ozark. By 3 and half hours Yeti had only lost 47 degrees. Compared to the 48 degrees lost by Ozark. But both were still about 115 degrees hot - enough to burn your mouth

So let's try this test from a different angle on the roof We want to check durability by throwing them down onto the concrete. The Yeti is unusable - with the lid busted apart. The Ozark - still standing.

So let's try again. By the third throw the Ozark has a few minor dents, but the Yeti has lost it's lid and it's shape.

