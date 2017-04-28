2 Thank Teachers Needs Your Help

GREENSBORO, N.C. - 2 Wants To Know’s asking you to be part of our new series 2 Thank Teachers. It's all to show teachers how much the community appreciates them. So we’re asking you to nominate schools to be rewarded. Just e-mail your submission to 2ThankTeachers@wfmy.com.

We'll pick the best ones, so make sure to give us the reason why that campus deserves it.

All of this started after a Facebook live.

We had a group brainstorming session to look for ways to boost teacher morale and teacher attendance. And this is just one of several of your good ideas we'll be following up on in the next few weeks and months.

