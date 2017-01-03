255 Pharmacies Tested For Dangerous Drug Interactions

Prescription pills bottles (Photo: Stock photo)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Chicago Tribune tested 255 pharmacies to see how often store pharmacists would pair up drugs that were dangerous and not warn the patients.

The biggest chains included: CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Target, and Costco. However, independent pharmacies had the highest failure rate at 72-percent. When it came to chain pharmacies CVS, Target, Kmart and Costco all fell within points. It also revealed at least 60-63-percent of pharmacists at the chains dispensed the dangerous medications with no warning.

Walmart came in at the 43-percent mark with Walgreens at the lowest failure rate at 30-percent of the time.

That amounts to missing dangerous drug interactions nearly 1 in 3 times. The chain pharmacies said it would implement new training and operations.

Remember you can always ask your pharmacist to look at your medications again while you’re there and to double check there are no interactions.

Copyright 2016 WFMY