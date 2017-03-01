$275 Tickets To The UNC-Duke Game?!?! Uh, No.

Don't miss this, especially if you're in the market for UNC-Duke tickets for this weekend.

I pulled up the Stubhub website up to see where tickets are starting, right now about $439.



So, when you see tickets for $275 on Craigslist, you might be tempted to check it out. Carborro Police were interested for the sake of the public, so they tried to buy tickets and instead wound up arresting a 25-year-old for making counterfeit tickets.

Carborro police told me Adam Sanchez made about 20 fake tickets and was trying to pass them off as real.

I asked the investigator to send me a picture of the ticket so we could show you what to look for in a fake---he said there were no give-a-ways. No misspellings, no emblem issues, the fake was so good, you wouldn't be able to catch it.



So what do you do? Carborro Police told me their best advice, if you're buying them in person-- ask to see the receipt for the tickets or the item line on their credit card bill showing you bought the season ticket package. something.

