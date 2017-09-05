2Test: 10 Items & 3 Grocery Stores. Which Store Has The Cheapest Bill?

GREENSBORO, NC – So, it’s been about a week since the Amazon/Whole Foods news and you saw cheaper prices on store banners around the store. But how much cheaper is it in your everyday bill?



2WTK shopped online and picking 10 items Whole Foods dropped the price on.

Then compared the bill from those items to a similar selection of items from Harris Teeter and Lowes Foods.

Whole Foods came in at $51.59.

Harris Teeter $46.33

And Lowes Food was the cheapest at $45.03.

Some Whole Foods customers will argue they're paying for better quality products. And really, all the bills are within $10.



