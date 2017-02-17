WFMY
2Test: Egg-Tastic

Tanya tests out the Egg-Tastic Cooker

Tanya Rivera, WFMY 5:04 PM. EST February 17, 2017

GREENSBORO, NC -- Are you a sucker for those As Seen On TV products? Us too. But before you  buy, let us try it out for you!

The Egg-Tastic promises you can cool and serve up to 4 eggs in the same container.  And it cooks the eggs perfectly in the microwave, or so the product box says. 

2WTK followed the instructions, put four eggs in our  Egg-Tastic cooker, mixed it up and  put it in the microwave.

Is the Egg-Tastic worth your $10 ?!?! We try it out live. 


 

