New NC/SC State Line Splits Man's Home YORK COUNTY, S.C. OR GASTON COUNTY, N.C.? -- Imagine if the state you're living in came to you and said "we've got a great idea", we're going to move the Stateline and have it run right through the middle of your home." You'd think it was a joke, right? No laughing matter for a man in York County, South Carolina -- or is he in Gaston County, North Carolina?