Grayson Allen Suspended from Duke's Basketball Team Indefinitely
Repeal Of NC 'Bathroom Law' HB2 Fails During Special Session
Updated 5:50 PM. EST
Sportsmanship vs Competitiveness Debated After Duke Suspends Grayson AllenSportsmanship vs Competitiveness Debated After Duke Suspends Grayson Allen WFMY News 2's Ben Powell is talking to coaches about how to manage sportsmanship vs. competitiveness, Thursday night on WFMY News 2 at 5:00.
- 2 hours ago
December 22, 1859: Triad Man Arrested For Distributing Anti-Slavery MaterialsDecember 22, 1859: Triad Man Arrested For Distributing Anti-Slavery Materials He preached across the Piedmont, distributing antislavery materials at public gatherings. Newspapers denounced him and called for his arrest.
- 51 minutes ago
New NC/SC State Line Splits Man's HomeNew NC/SC State Line Splits Man's Home YORK COUNTY, S.C. OR GASTON COUNTY, N.C.? -- Imagine if the state you're living in came to you and said "we've got a great idea", we're going to move the Stateline and have it run right through the middle of your home." You'd think it was a joke, right? No laughing matter for a man in York County, South Carolina -- or is he in Gaston County, North Carolina?
- 58 minutes ago
Knock, Knock! Who's There? Uh-Oh!Knock, Knock! Who's There? Uh-Oh! Scammers are going door to door. What you should do if you hear that knock.
- 1 hour ago
50 Cars Vandalized In High Point, Police Asking For Security Videos50 Cars Vandalized In High Point, Police Asking For Security Videos High Point Police are investigating after 50 vehicles were vandalized.
- 1 hour ago
Alamance Co. Kids Surprised With Playhouse While Dad Battles CancerAlamance Co. Kids Surprised With Playhouse While Dad Battles Cancer ALAMANCE CO. -- It's a Christmas gift two Triad kids will never forget. Logan and Elijah knew they were getting a play house but they had no idea it would have a swing and slide attached.
- 1 hour ago
Body Language Tells Of Grayson Allen's Post Game InterviewBody Language Tells Of Grayson Allen's Post Game Interview What's the underlying meaning of Duke's Grayson Allen and Coach K's words and body language during their post game interviews.
- 1 hour ago
Burlington Police Help Kids In Need Pick Out Their Christmas PresentsBurlington Police Help Kids In Need Pick Out Their Christmas Presents It’s the season of giving, and the Burlington Police Department wanted to make sure they did their part this holiday season.
- 3 hours ago
School Nurse Saves 14-Year-Old Boy Suffering A StrokeSchool Nurse Saves 14-Year-Old Boy Suffering A Stroke Carrie Stephenson showed up to West Bemis Middle School last Friday not knowing she was about to take the toughest test anyone's had there all year.
- 3 hours ago
93-Yr-Old Veteran Tickled To Receive High School Diploma On His Birthday93-Yr-Old Veteran Tickled To Receive High School Diploma On His Birthday MACHIAS, Maine ( NEWS CENTER ) — Robert Coles has lived an impressive life.
- 4 hours ago
VIDEO: Santa Hands Out Treats Then Robs a Memphis BankVIDEO: Santa Hands Out Treats Then Robs a Memphis Bank Someone in a Santa mask spread a bit of Christmas cheer this week at a Memphis bank, right before robbing that bank.
- 5 hours ago
Bridge Renamed To Honor Alamance Co. ManBridge Renamed To Honor Alamance Co. Man ALAMANCE CO. -- Somewhere along the way someone's told you hard work pays off. And that's proving to be true for a Triad man.
- 7 hours ago
Trump calls for stronger nukes until world 'comes to its senses'
Trump taps Conway as counselor, Spicer and Hicks to top communications jobs
ISIL issues hit list of U.S. churches for holiday attacks
Ex-star of '16 and Pregnant' Valerie Fairman found dead in Pennsylvania
VIDEO: Santa Hands Out Treats Then Robs a Memphis Bank
Syrian military: Last rebels gone, recapture of Aleppo complete
Holiday travel rush: What to expect if you're flying
There's a clear Democratic front-runner for 2020
ACC needs to step in and suspend Duke's Grayson Allen
YouTube prankster Adam Saleh says Delta booted him for speaking Arabic
Lawyer: 'Appalled' by FBI warrant that shook Clinton
Repeal Of NC 'Bathroom Law' HB2 Fails During Special Session
Marine who died trying to save accident victim called a hero
'Voices of Gatlinburg': Photographer Captures Suffering, Strength
Sweaty Santa? Freakishly warm weather forecast for North Pole
Woman Faces Ban From Kentucky Mall After Unruly Outburst
Detroit to get world's first combination IHOP/Applebee's
Fire station a beacon for patients at Arizona Children's Hospital
How an Idaho football player became a bank robber
Americans aren't having as many kids: 8 states post population loss
UNC's Elijah Hood To Miss Sun Bowl
December 22, 1859: Triad Man Arrested For Distributing Anti-Slavery Materials
New NC/SC State Line Splits Man's Home
Knock, Knock! Who's There? Uh-Oh!
50 Cars Vandalized In High Point, Police Asking For Security Videos
Alamance Co. Kids Surprised With Playhouse While Dad Battles Cancer
Body Language Tells Of Grayson Allen's Post Game Interview
Sportsmanship vs Competitiveness Debated After Duke Suspends Grayson Allen
Tech Thursday: Half Price Wireless steal
Burlington Police Help Kids In Need Pick Out Their Christmas Presents
School Nurse Saves 14-Year-Old Boy Suffering A Stroke
15 Yrs. Later Boy In Picture Poses With Trooper Hero At Graduation