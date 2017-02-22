2WTK: Protocols For Alerting Patients About Test Results

Mecklenburg County Health Dept. (Photo: Mecklenburg County Health Dept., Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- If your test results showed you we're at risk for cancer - you'd want to know right now - not several months later. Nearly 200 Women in Mecklenburg County are just finding out they're at risk for cervical cancer, 8 months after their tests.

The Mecklenburg County Health Department says it's making changes to make sure this never happens again.

What prevents this from happening in the Triad? 2 Wants to Know talked to the Forsyth County Health Department.

"They get those letters as soon as I get results. I usually send those letters within a day or two from when I receive those results," said Micki Metscher, Registered Nurse.

Nurse Micki Metscher runs the Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program at the Forsyth County Health Department. She says her patients are notified after every test - whether the results are positive or negative.

She calls patients who get abnormal results. If she doesn't get a hold of them, she will send a letter. If that doesn't work, she send a certified letter which requires the recipient to sign for the mail.

"I always try to notify by phone first, you want to speak to that individual if you can. Ideally that's the case," said Metscher.

In Guilford County, patients are told they will be notified if there are any abnormal results. Nurses will call, write letters, even do a home visit to share that news.

Metscher says it's so important for you to be an advocate for yourself. Ask your doctor what their notification policies are and don't be afraid to ask to be contacted even if your results are normal.

