2WTK: Triad Police Overcoming Language Barriers With Help

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Imagine not being able to tell someone you need help. That's what happened Tuesday in Greensboro when two pit bulls attacked a little boy. The boy's parents speak Arabic.

Emergency responders took care of the child but it took police about an hour to get a translator to help get other details. That had 2 Wants to Know wondering - what do officers do when they run into a language barrier?

Besides English, the most commonly spoken languages in Greensboro are Spanish, Vietnamese, African languages like Swahili, Arabic and French. Greensboro Police have interactions with people in all of those communities. To help communicate with them, officers use a resource called Language Line.

It works like a three-way call. When an officer determines there's a language barrier, they call Language Line and then are paired with a translator who can help figure out the language the person is speaking. Then, they interpret the questions the officer is asking to the person they are trying to help.

"Whether they're refugees, whether their immigrants in our community, we make sure we provide the best service that we can and we make sure if there is a limited language proficiency, we do all we can to help and assist," said Captain Nathaniel Davis, Greensboro Police Department.

Greensboro, Winston-Salem and Burlington Police and Guilford Metro 911 all use Language Line. In Burlington, Officers also have an interpreter program on their cell phone and 6 contract interpreters who can either go to the police department or go to a crime scene and help as needed.

Winston-Salem police has officers who are fluent in Spanish, Japanese, Chinese and Mandarin. They also have an officer who knows sign language.

Last year, Guilford Metro 911 needed interpreters for 23 languages. The most commonly used were Spanish and Vietnamese.

The average cost to use Language Line is $2.50 per minute. Guilford Metro 911 spent $16,000 last year while Burlington Police budgets $4,800 each year.

High Point Police have 15 officers on staff who are fluent in Spanish. High Point also uses community partners to help translate other languages.

"Our City is made up of people from all over the world and we do everything necessary to facilitate our work with them. Like everyone, they can be both victims and offenders and we work through the challenges in order to provide the appropriate level of service," said Chief Kenneth Shultz, High Point Police Department.

