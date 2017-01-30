GREENSBORO, NC -- You know the old school saying, don't judge a book by it's cover? Now in the tech world, you can't judge a Facebook account by its profile picture or the name.t

Scrolling through Facebook, Lisa got a message from her sister. "I thought well that’s kind of odd."

The message talked about a grant for those unemployed or disabled and how Lisa was eligible. The only catch: you must send $900 via Western Union to an agent with their company, call the agent and they will notify UPS and a check of $90,000 is delivered to you in 4 hours.

"Theres just no way that the UPS is going to be standing by waiting to deliver something in 4 hours."

Those details made Lisa wonder what was going on. "it didn’t sound right, I mean you don’t get $90,000 dollars, you know, for nothing."



Lisa looked at the message again and spotted the real scam giveaway. "She would not have called me by name, she would have called me Sis."



Lisa told us she watches 2 Wants To Know and has heard us talking about scam giveaways. So she knew when she saw the grammar wasn’t correct, there were misspellings and the language was just different that this wasn't right. She says she hopes that by bringing this to light she can stop someone from being fooled.

And she leaves this message for scammers, "You're scum. To steal from anybody period but from someone that’s unemployed or disabled that’s complete low life."

If your friends are telling you that they are getting weird messages from you and you think someone has hacked your Facebook account, change your password immediately.

And if you're getting weird messages like Lisa was from a friend of a family member, call that person before sending them any money.

(© 2017 WFMY)