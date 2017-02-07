2WTK: What's With The Political Ads for Cabinet Nominees?

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Most people couldn't wait for those election ads to stop. They've been off the air for a few months but now, they are back.

An ad was running urging people to call their senators to vote for Betsy DeVos as the Secretary of Education. DeVos secured the seat Tuesday after Vice President Mike Pence broke the tie.

He is the first Vice President who's ever had to do that and an ad for a cabinet member - isn't common either.

READ: DeVos Confirmation: Some 'Disappointed,' Others Praise 'New Chapter'

Betsy DeVos, the newly elected Secretary of Education, was the center of a national ad campaign where Political Action Committees from both sides paid to encourage the public to be a part of their senator's vote.

Professor Allan Louden is a political communications expert at Wake Forest University. He's used to studying campaign ads for candidates, not cabinet nominees.

"Typically you wouldn't want to attack a cabinet person because you wouldn't want yours attacked later. Those rules seem to be off," explained Professor Louden.

He added, "Both ends of the spectrum, the liberal and very conservative ends, are producing ads not just against the cabinet but against the dang staff at the White House."

He says gone are the days of the honeymoon period where the president is given the benefit of the doubt.

"Not only are we in the constant campaign from time to time, we're now in a larger campaign about public opinion, administration, trying to brand the administration, positively or negatively in a way that didn't happen before," said Professor Louden. "You at least gave them a shot."

Now, shots aimed at Trump's cabinet picks. Louden thinks this is only beginning.

"What's interesting is that we are now seeing, we are starting to get used to this attack on an administration as being normal, as being normative in how you play politics."

MoveOn.org is responsible for the anti-DeVos ads and a PAC called 45 Committee paid for the pro-DeVos ads. It wasn't just DeVos who was the target of these ads. WFMY News 2 also found ones for President Trump's picks for Attorney General and Secretary of State.

