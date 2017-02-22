2WTK: Where Does Reward Money to Solve Crimes Come From?

A drunk diner i n Colorado accidentally left his waiter more than 1,800 dollars tips in cash. (Photo: Custom)

Missing. Wanted. Can You Identify? Chances are you've seen a sign like this before.

Police need your help and if you give a good tip, you could be seeing some green.

"I would say our most popular tip that comes in is about drugs," explains Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator.

Greensboro - Guilford County Crime Stoppers has been around since 1981. In that time, more than 8,000 cases have been cleared with tips from the community.

Right now - you could get up to $2,000 for a valid tip. How much money depends on the circumstance.

"How many people were arrested, what the charges were, did the person put themselves in danger by reporting this?"

The money isn't coming from tax-payer dollars. Crime Stoppers is non-profit organization and operates on fundraisers, sponsors and donations.

If you give a good tip, the Board of Directors votes on a reward amount. It's paid to the tipper in cash through a local bank and it's all anonymous.

"We don't know their name, we don't know their number. We don't want to know."

In 2015 Crime Stoppers gave out more than $20,000 in reward money and last year they gave out more than $16,000. Finch says they get about 100-150 tips every month.

Crime Stoppers in Winston-Salem and High Point operate the same as Greensboro - Guilford County. Other agencies use different reward programs.

If you have a tip for Greensboro - Guilford County Crime Stoppers, you can call (336) 373-1000.

Click here for more information about fundraisers and do

(© 2017 WFMY)