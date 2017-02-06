2WTK: Where HB2 Stands in the Legal System

HB2 Changes (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- UNC's Head Basketball Coach Roy Williams didn't sugar coat it. He thinks House Bill 2 is stupid.

"I am glad that some people in Greensboro got to see us play. I am glad we were able to take a game here because of that stupid rule that we have in our state that took a lot of opportunities away and for great athletes that like to do things in our state. And I guess I shouldn't say rule because it's a law and a law is more important than a rule I guess. I just think it's ridiculous in what it's doing to our state and the reputation of our state," said Coach Williams.

Coach Williams made that comment after the UNC/Notre Game basketball game on Sunday afternon. As soon as he said it, people were talking about House Bill 2's impact on basketball.

The ACC moved games and tournaments out of our state because of the law and Monday, state lawmakers received a letter from the N.C Sports Association that says the NCAA could pull even more championship games if the law is not repealed.

2 Wants Know what's the likelihood of that happening now that our lawmakers are back in session?

There has been a bill filed in the Senate and if passed, it would flat-out repeal House Bill 2. The bill's sponsor admitted he doesn't think the bill will go very far.

Senator Jeff Jackson says that's because he's a Democrat and the General Assembly is overwhelming Republican.

"Unlikely that any ultimate change will bear the name of a Democrat on it. That's just not what happens when Republicans control both chambers."

While lawmakers sort this out, 2 Wants to Know what happens to all those lawsuits filed against the state after HB2 was passed?

If HB2 is repealed, the ACLU/Lambda Legal suit would have no merit because it aims to have the law taken off the books. For now, it's still active in federal court.

A district judge in Winston-Salem ordered a temporary injunction on the part of the law that prohibits people from using the bathroom of the gender they identify with. That ruling only applies to the UNC system and three transgender people that are part of the case.

In May, the case will be heard in the 4th Circuit, where an ACLU spokesman says they hope the judge will expand that injunction to apply to all transgender people in our state.

There's also a lawsuit out of Virginia headed to the Supreme Court that could have a direct impact on the Department of Justice's lawsuit against House Bill 2.

The Virginia case involves a transgender teenager whose school district has prevented him from using the boy's bathroom at school.

WFMY News 2 spoke with a state government expert from Wake Forest University and he says at the heart of the DOJ case against our state and this Virginia case is whether the courts should use the Obama administration's interpretation of civil rights legislation.

"The Obama administration introduced a new interpretation of civil rights law and held that transgender persons must have access to restrooms corresponding with their gender identity," said Professor John Dinan in an email sent to WFMY.

Dinan says lower courts have based its ruling on that interpretation.

"The Trump administration could easily withdraw or revise the interpretation that was offered by Obama officials, so as not to require such access for transgender students. If the Trump administration does issue new guidance, as it is widely expected to do, then this could lead the Supreme Court to remand the case back to the lower court for reconsideration in light of the new Trump administration interpretation," wrote Dinan.

The Virginia case is expected to be heard by the Supreme Court in late March.

