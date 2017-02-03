3 Things Teens Don't Know About Young Love And Should

High School Romance (Photo: Thinkstock)

With Valentine’s right around the corner, love is in the air. And many teens are feeling the love. But, what should teens understand about young love. As adults we know that high school love usually doesn’t last forever.

Here are three things teens don't know about love and should:

1) When teens are in love, you tend to throw yourself completely in the relationship. So you forget about yourself. Instead of figuring out who you are; you tend to focus on becoming the person their boyfriend or girlfriend wants them to be. You should be yourself. And have the expectation that your boyfriend/girlfriend accept you unconditionally.

2) When you're in a relationship, you shouldn’t have to beg for attention. If your boyfriend/girlfriend is truly interested in you then they’ll want to spend time with you. They’ll call, text, email. Follow through on your plans. They will return your calls. A mistake you make when you're feeling neglected is trying harder for their boyfriend or girlfriend’s affections. And this rarely works because then you come across as needy.

3) When you're in love, it's natural to want to spend all your free time with your boyfriend or girlfriend. But, it shouldn't be at the expense of your friendships. Friends provide support, fun and sense of belonging. If you ignore your friends then they might not be there when your relationship ends. Then it becomes a double loss. So it's important that you spend time with both your friends and your boyfriend or girlfriend.

Blanca Cobb is a WFMY News 2 Contributing Editor, body language expert and keynote speaker/trainer who covers nonverbal communication, psychology and behavior. Follow her @blancacobb. The opinions expressed in this article are exclusively hers.

