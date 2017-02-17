3 Ways To Get Over Regrets

Mature man wincing with a headache (Photo: Thinkstock, (c) altrendo images)

At some point in your life, you’ll most likely experience the feeling of regret. You might regret a decision you made, an opportunity you didn’t take or a love you let get away. For some of you, regret can be short lived. But for others, regret might linger. So how do you deal with regret?

First, make your regret work for you. You shouldn’t see regret as the end. That there’s no hope. Nothing left. Change your perspective. See regret as a learning opportunity. What can you fix or savage in the current situation. And if you can’t then figure out what you can do differently in a similar situation next time. Forget the “I should have…” Or, “If only…” Instead say, “Next time, I’ll…” Change your mindset from powerless to powerful.

Second, forget the excuses. You use excuses to give yourself an out. To make yourself feel better. If you say, “well, it wasn’t meant to be…” That’s an excuse. Maybe it wasn’t meant to be this time, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be different next time. Excuses will keep you trapped in regret. When you make different choices and see different outcomes then you’ll feel better. And you’ll realize that you shouldn’t have let regret hold you back.

Third, shake off regret. You gotta let go of what you can’t change. You can’t change the past, it’s done. It’s over. But, you can change today and tomorrow. When you ruminate in regret then you can get to the point of action paralysis where you don’t anything. And you stay stuck. That’s not the way to live. My advice to you is to let it go,

