315K Bar Chairs Recalled At Lowe's Stores

Bar chairs sold at Lowe's stores recalled (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Lowe’s is recalling 315,000 bar chairs.

The recall is for the Allen & Roth brand Safford model and Garden Treasures brand Lakeview model bar chairs sold in sets of fours.

Lowe’s said the legs can become detached from the center post at the weld, posing a fall hazard. The company has received 457 reports of bar stool bases breaking. The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports at least 10 people have been injured. The injuries include broken ribs, head injuries,

bruising, and scrapes.

If you have the chairs immediately stop using and contact the 3i Corporation for a free replacement base and repair kit.

