4ALL: Talk To A NC Licensed Lawyer For Free

GREENSBORO — On Friday, March 3, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., North Carolina lawyers are volunteering their time to provide free legal information to North Carolinians.

This effort is part of the North Carolina Bar Association's 10th annual 4ALL Statewide Service Day. North Carolina legal professionals join forces and take calls from the public at call centers across the state. These volunteers provide legal information and referral resources to callers with North Carolina related matters. The call is toll-free.

Attorneys will be available to take calls (during these hours ONLY)

Friday, March 3, 2017

7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

1-855-899-9037 *

*Phone lines open at 7 a.m. on Friday and the call is toll free!

Last year, 532 attorneys volunteered and answered 10,136 calls from across the state.

WFMY News 2, The Volunteer Center, and the United Way of Greensboro are proud partners of 4 ALL Statewide Service Day.

