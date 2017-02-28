5 Bills Filed To Repeal HB2

A unisex sign and the 'We Are Not This' slogan are outside a bathroom at Bull McCabes Irish Pub on May 10, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Sara D. Davis/Getty Images) (Photo: Sara D. Davis/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. -- 5 separate bills are on the table to repeal House Bill 2. Two from the senate and three from the house.

So the question: Will lawmakers eventually agree to any of these bills and get rid of or make changes to HB2?The latest bill was filed by republicans *and* democrats.

Tuesday one of the sponsors, Republican Representative Chuck McGrady said he won't move House Bill 186 out of the rules committee until he has the votes to get it passed. McGrady tweeted the bill needs at least 30 votes from republicans and 30 from democrats to pass.

Right now the bill does repeal House Bill 2. It would also let cities pass their own nondiscrimination ordinances. However, they wouldn't be allowed to regulate bathroom access in private facilities.

Governor Roy Cooper said he's willing to support the bill, but does not support the provision that would allow a vote on a local nondiscrimination ordinance. Several other democrats say the same thing.

NAIOP North Carolina told the Charlotte Observer this bill is the best chance of repealing House Bill 2. The group has mostly opposed HB2 because companies like PayPal and CoStar canceled expansions.

