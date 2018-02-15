5 Of The Best Ways To Protect Your Home

Tips for selling your home during winter.

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Every 15 seconds, another home break in happens across the us according to DC.gov. To protect you, 2 Wants To Know has spent years talking with all kinds of experts. Here are five big takeaways:

1. That hidden house key outside is too easy to find. Instead give an extra key to a trusted neighbor or friend. Our company sent a survey to 86 convicted criminals. Many of whom said they often found those hidden keys.

2. Never leave a ladder outside! The criminals also said that was one of your biggest mistakes. And that it gives them the tools they need to break-in and make a quick getaway.

3. Get a P.O. Box. The best piece of advice from the government is that it's also time to break down and get a P.O. Box – because the federal trade commission says 53 percent of id theft is still done by stealing a hard copy of your information.

4. Change generic passwords! Tech experts taught us to change the generic passwords on your WiFi and any electronic devices. Otherwise thieves can tap into web cams watching you inside your home.

5. Make a home inventory. Finally insurance agents taught us to take detailed notes about the valuables in your home. A simple video tour of the house is the best way to make sure you're covered if a break-in happens. You'll want to describe things in detail as you walk through the house – including giving any serial numbers on big ticket items. Then e-mail that to yourself and your insurance agent. Because we can give you this assurance: The thieves are never going to stop trying.

