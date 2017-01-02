6 Ways To Start Paying Off Debt Now

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Tackling debt could be one of your New Year’s resolutions this year.

2 Wants To Know reveals six ways to get started with paying it all off a little at a time.

1. List All of Your Debt

2. List A Timeline For When To Pay Off Your Debt

3. Pay More Than the Minimum (even if it’s just $5 more)

4. Automate Your Savings ex. $25 from your paycheck

5. Write down your financial goals big and small

6. Unsubscribe from emails (your inbox is a temptation to spend with sales emails)

