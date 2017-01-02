6 Ways To Start Paying Off Debt Now

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Tackling debt could be one of your New Year’s resolutions this year.
2 Wants To Know reveals six ways to get started with paying it all off a little at a time.
1. List All of Your Debt
2. List A Timeline For When To Pay Off Your Debt
3. Pay More Than the Minimum (even if it’s just $5 more)
4. Automate Your Savings ex. $25 from your paycheck
5. Write down your financial goals big and small
6. Unsubscribe from emails (your inbox is a temptation to spend with sales emails)
